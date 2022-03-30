Brazos Valley Cavalry FC Unveils 2022 Schedule

Bryan - College Station, TX (March 30, 2022) - The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC is excited to announce their 2022 regular season schedule! The Cavalry, led by new head coach Sean Pierce, are eager to charge into the club’s fifth season in the USL2. The club is gearing up for an incredible 2022 season with hopes of making a deep playoff run.

The Cavalry FC will kick off their season on the road Saturday, May 21st against Houston FC at the Westbury Athletic Complex at 7:00 PM. The Cavalry aim to replicate their offensive efficiency against the club from last year, having outscored Houston FC 7 - 4 through two matches last season.

The Cavalry home opener will be Thursday, May 26th at Edible Field against USL2 newcomer, AC Houston Sur. The Cavalry hope to pack the stadium for the season home opener to give this 1st-year team a proper Brazos Valley welcome to the league!

The Cavalry will be competing in the Lone Star Division; This newly formed division includes well-known rivals such as AHFC Royals, Corpus Christi FC, Houston FC, and Round Rock SC as well as a new club to the league, AC Houston Sur.

The Cavalry FC are eager to debut their 2022 roster, which includes a few hometown favorites as well as players from over a dozen countries including Brazil, Colombia, England, France, Germany, South Africa, and many more!

To ensure both convenient and affordable family fun, nearly all of Cavalry FC’s home games fall between Thursday to Sunday calendar dates! In total, the Cavalry will host seven out of the 14 regular season games at Edible Field. All home matches at Edible Field will kick off at 7:30 PM.

Home Game Dates - Hosted at Edible Field, 2200 Bomber Dr.

Thursday, May 26th VS. AC Houston Sur

Saturday, June 11th VS. AHFC Royals

Friday, June 17th VS. Houston FC

Wednesday, June 22nd VS. Corpus Christi FC

Thursday, July 7th VS. Round Rock SC

Thursday, July 14th VS. AHFC Royals

Saturday, July 16th VS. Round Rock SC

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.