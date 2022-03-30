Effects of food shortages because of war can already be seen at grocery stores

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - During a press conference on his trip to Belgium, President Biden announced that the U.S., along with many European countries, is going to be affected by food shortages following the sanctions that were placed on Russia.

Raymond Robertson the Director of the Mosbacher Institute for Trade, Economics, and Public Policy at the Bush School of Government and Public Service joined First News at Four to talk about what kind of shortages should be expected and when people will start to see them.

Broadly speaking, there are two kinds of shortages, the effects of which can already be seen and can be expected to continue into the future.

The first is a food shortage. Wheat prices are up 21% and barley is up 33%.

The second category is fertilizers which are critical inputs into foods. The prices of fertilizers are already up 40%.

The reason for these shortages: Russia and Ukraine make up more than 30% of the global wheat market and are considered the breadbasket of Europe.

Robertson noted that “some people have speculated that was one of the reasons why Putin wanted to intervene was to control the breadbasket of Europe.”

A number of countries depend heavily on exports from that region, both in terms of wheat and fertilizers. The Middle East and North Africa consume lots of wheat, with over half of it coming from Russia and Ukraine.

“There’s going to be a number of developing counties that are going to be hit very, very hard,” said Robertson.

Now is the time Ukrainians would typically be planting their crops for the fall harvest, however this was interrupted by the war.

Robertson summarized the situation by saying, “not only are we seeing some shortages due to supply chain disruptions which affect supply but also because the planting is not happening and the distribution is not happening, so the supply shock is what’s driving up prices significantly.”

While the United States and its allies are trying to find ways to redistribute production, it’s impossible to produce “tons and tons of additional wheat,” he pointed out.

Here in Brazos Valley, unfortunately for families and restaurant owners, some prices have already started going up.

“We’ve noticed a lot of prices, whether it’s sunflower oil or wheat or other types of products that use wheat and other vegetables or whatever have all already been rising and the message that we’re getting is because of this crisis. We’re expecting a lot more increases in prices into the medium term, so that’s something that people can adjust to with their budgets by substituting away from different things,” explained Robertson.

