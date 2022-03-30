Elevated fire danger Wednesday afternoon prompts a Red Flag Warning for the majority of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday starts with a round of rain and thunderstorms for many, but ends with elevated fire danger conditions as gusty winds continue and drier air punches back into the area.

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for the following counties, running from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday:

Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Lee, Madison, Montgomery, Walker, Waller and Washington

The storm activity found Wednesday morning generally look to exit our eastern counties by lunchtime, with plenty of sunshine returning for the afternoon. Winds flip in from the west today as a cold front tracks through the Brazos Valley. These gusts are generally slated to gust upwards of 30 mph at times, scouring out the moisture and sending dry air in for the afternoon. Combine that dry air with the gusty conditions on hand, and Wednesday will be a day to avoid outdoor burning with elevated fire conditions in place for most!

A breezy west wind will pump in drier air Wednesday afternoon (KBTX)



