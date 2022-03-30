Former Texas A&M students say they’re optimistic about NIT semifinals outcome

NEW YORK CITY, New York (KBTX) - The excitement is only rising as the Aggie men’s basketball team gears up to face Washington State in the National Invitation Tournament semifinals Tuesday night. New York City former students Lauren McCullough and Amanda Cernovich are from Brazos County and said seeing the Aggies in the Big Apple will feel like a piece of home.

“We usually have watches and try to support the Aggies from afar but to be able to see them in person is gonna be so much fun, to see the Aggie spirit live and in person again,” McCullough said.

McCullough believes the timing is also spot on as more COVID-19 restrictions in New York City are being lifted.

“After these last two years of everybody being kind of cooped up, to celebrate the Aggie spirit all together is going to be wonderful,” McCullough said.

Cernovich, who’s a Bryan native, said the Aggie pride in New York City is strong. She has lived in New York City for two years but has traveled home to see basketball games this season. She said she and nearly 100 former students will be in attendance for Tuesday’s game at Madison Square Garden.

“The team has really show a lot of heart over the past few games, lots of great defense, lots of great shooting, so we’re hoping to keep it going for two more games,” Cernovich said.

McCullough and Cernovich have full confidence in the Aggies’ performance. The two believe the team persevering after not being chosen for the NCCA tournament and advancing to New York City during the NIT is proof enough that the Aggies will take another win Tuesday.

