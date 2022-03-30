Highway 6 back open in College Station following incident involving power lines

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 7:50 p.m. update: The highway is now back open.

Previous story:

Highway 6 in both directions is closed in College Station due to power lines that are on the highway.

🔴HIGHWAY 6 SHUT DOWN: @CSTXPolice says a truck hit a utility pole and power lines are now across SH 6 b/w Rock Prairie Rd & SW Parkway.



The entire highway is closed and traffic is backing up on feeder roads. 7:15 p.m.



📸: @thesagebee & @KBTXRiddell pic.twitter.com/j0EbWc0sBp — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) March 30, 2022

All southbound traffic is exiting Southwest Parkway and all northbound traffic is exiting Rock Prairie Road.

A spokesman for the College Station Police Department says a semi-truck likely struck low-hanging powerlines and pulled them to the ground. There was no crash and the semi believed to be involved was no longer at the scene when officers arrived.

Grass fires reported at the same time in the area may have been related to the incident.

There are currently 331 College Station Utility customers who are without power near Central Park close to where it occurred.

Police and fire crews are on the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

⚠️🚧 All of State Highway 6 is closed between Southwest Parkway and Rock Prairie Road due to downed power lines. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/IEejy8IsVA — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) March 29, 2022

