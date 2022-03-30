Advertisement

Highway 6 back open in College Station following incident involving power lines

Grass fires and outages in the area at the same time in the area may have been related to the incident.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 7:50 p.m. update: The highway is now back open.

Previous story:

Highway 6 in both directions is closed in College Station due to power lines that are on the highway.

All southbound traffic is exiting Southwest Parkway and all northbound traffic is exiting Rock Prairie Road.

A spokesman for the College Station Police Department says a semi-truck likely struck low-hanging powerlines and pulled them to the ground. There was no crash and the semi believed to be involved was no longer at the scene when officers arrived.

Grass fires reported at the same time in the area may have been related to the incident.

There are currently 331 College Station Utility customers who are without power near Central Park close to where it occurred.

Police and fire crews are on the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

