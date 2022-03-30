Madisonville City Park reopened but splash pad, fishing pier remaining closed due to tornado damage

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville’s City Park is back open after being damaged by last Monday’s tornado, but some activities at the park remain closed until repairs can be made.

The tornado did a number on the park, tearing up the dock and damaging the awnings and picnic tables in the splash pad.

“This probably wouldn’t have been a good place to be during the tornado,” said Kevin Story, Madisonville Public Works Director.

The city had planned on opening the splash pad on April 15, but they say they’re pushing that date back until repairs are finished and the area is resurfaced. Further back in the park is more extensive damage.

“Fishing pier was destroyed. Several awnings over the picnic areas were just totally demolished. The pavilion had some roof damage and the amount of trees that laid over it was just ungodly,” said Story.

Despite the damage, the city says the park is ready just in time for Little League games to start over the weekend.

Robbie Morning lives in Madisonville and has 22 grandkids. She’s glad they were able to get it open so quickly.

“Everything’s getting cleaned up. Its’ going to take a while for everything to get back to normal as you said but everyone is coming together, working together,” Morning said.

“Because of the great work of the park department and other contractors, the park is now open,” said Story.

City of Bryan sanitation crews are coming back to the community Saturday to assist with brush and damaged tree pickup.

Madisonville is still working with their insurance to assess the damages at the park. They don’t have a timeline yet for when the fishing pier will be replaced.

