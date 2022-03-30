Advertisement

Madisonville City Park reopened but splash pad, fishing pier remaining closed due to tornado damage

By Clay Falls
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville’s City Park is back open after being damaged by last Monday’s tornado, but some activities at the park remain closed until repairs can be made.

The tornado did a number on the park, tearing up the dock and damaging the awnings and picnic tables in the splash pad.

“This probably wouldn’t have been a good place to be during the tornado,” said Kevin Story, Madisonville Public Works Director.

The city had planned on opening the splash pad on April 15, but they say they’re pushing that date back until repairs are finished and the area is resurfaced. Further back in the park is more extensive damage.

“Fishing pier was destroyed. Several awnings over the picnic areas were just totally demolished. The pavilion had some roof damage and the amount of trees that laid over it was just ungodly,” said Story.

Despite the damage, the city says the park is ready just in time for Little League games to start over the weekend.

Robbie Morning lives in Madisonville and has 22 grandkids. She’s glad they were able to get it open so quickly.

“Everything’s getting cleaned up. Its’ going to take a while for everything to get back to normal as you said but everyone is coming together, working together,” Morning said.

“Because of the great work of the park department and other contractors, the park is now open,” said Story.

City of Bryan sanitation crews are coming back to the community Saturday to assist with brush and damaged tree pickup.

Madisonville is still working with their insurance to assess the damages at the park. They don’t have a timeline yet for when the fishing pier will be replaced.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grass fires and outages in the area at the same time in the area may have been related to the...
Highway 6 back open in College Station following incident involving power lines
Bojangles is coming to Bryan.
Bojangles announces it’s coming to Bryan-College Station
They issued a missing person alert today for Richard Travis Davidson, 54, of College Station.
Police seeking information about missing man in College Station
A thin line of storms is expected to push across the Brazos Valley first thing Wednesday morning.
Windy conditions Tuesday night lead in a rain / storm chance Wednesday morning
Three men charged with DWI following Sunday night crashes
Multiple DWI arrests following Sunday night crashes in Bryan, College Station

Latest News

The Houston-based company has owned the property on University Drive at Glenhaven since 2013
Site owned by Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen now available for ground lease
Lisa Leopold is encouraging others to schedule their colonoscopies after being diagnosed with...
Lisa Leopold: Beating cancer, encouraging others to get screened
Allen Academy is hosting a First Responders Breakfast on Friday, April 1 to kick off a month...
Allen Academy honoring first responders throughout the month of April
Unbound BCS is hosting A Night of Hope on Thursday, March 31.
Unbound BCS to host Night of Hope 2022