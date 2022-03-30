Advertisement

Madisonville hosts multi-agency relief event for those impacted by tornado

Dozens of people stopped by First Baptist Church for the multi-agency event for those impacted...
Dozens of people stopped by First Baptist Church for the multi-agency event for those impacted by the tornado.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Relief continues to pour into Madisonville after last week’s tornado.

A multi-agency relief event took place Wednesday at First Baptist Church. Organizations like the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Madison County Resource Center, Catholic Charities, Brazos Valley Community Action Program, and United Way were present.

By mid-day more than 50 people had stopped by.

”The good thing is is a lot of people have a place to stay in one form or another right now, but they’re really kind of looking for a longer term plans on how to kind of get back to normal. So we’re trying to just help them find places that, ask questions and talk to different agencies that might be able to help in different ways,” said Peggi Goss, United Way Vice President Community Impact.

If you weren’t able to stop by you can call 211 to receive resource information for those impacted by the storm.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grass fires and outages in the area at the same time in the area may have been related to the...
Highway 6 back open in College Station following incident involving power lines
Bojangles is coming to Bryan.
Bojangles announces it’s coming to Bryan-College Station
They issued a missing person alert today for Richard Travis Davidson, 54, of College Station.
Police seeking information about missing man in College Station
A thin line of storms is expected to push across the Brazos Valley first thing Wednesday morning.
Windy conditions Tuesday night lead in a rain / storm chance Wednesday morning
Three men charged with DWI following Sunday night crashes
Multiple DWI arrests following Sunday night crashes in Bryan, College Station

Latest News

Lisa Leopold is encouraging others to schedule their colonoscopies after being diagnosed with...
Lisa Leopold: Beating cancer, encouraging others to get screened
Allen Academy is hosting a First Responders Breakfast on Friday, April 1 to kick off a month...
Allen Academy honoring first responders throughout the month of April
Unbound BCS is hosting A Night of Hope on Thursday, March 31.
Unbound BCS to host Night of Hope 2022
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 3/30
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 3/30