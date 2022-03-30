Madisonville hosts multi-agency relief event for those impacted by tornado

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Relief continues to pour into Madisonville after last week’s tornado.

A multi-agency relief event took place Wednesday at First Baptist Church. Organizations like the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Madison County Resource Center, Catholic Charities, Brazos Valley Community Action Program, and United Way were present.

By mid-day more than 50 people had stopped by.

”The good thing is is a lot of people have a place to stay in one form or another right now, but they’re really kind of looking for a longer term plans on how to kind of get back to normal. So we’re trying to just help them find places that, ask questions and talk to different agencies that might be able to help in different ways,” said Peggi Goss, United Way Vice President Community Impact.

If you weren’t able to stop by you can call 211 to receive resource information for those impacted by the storm.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.