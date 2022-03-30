Makarova, Stoiana Named SEC Women’s Tennis Players of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the third time in the 2022 season, Texas A&M women’s tennis booked a sweep of the Southeastern Conference Weekly honors. Graduate Tatiana Makarova was named SEC Player of the Week, while Mary Stoiana claimed SEC Freshman of the Week accolades, the league office announced Wednesday afternoon.

On one of the most significant weekends of the season, Makarova stood out as a team leader by winning all her singles and doubles opportunities against both Tennessee and No. 7 Georgia. Against the Lady Vols, Makarova teamed up with Jayci Goldsmith and clinched the doubles point against 13th-ranked Tenika McGiffin and Daria Kuczer. Later in the match, Makarova took down No. 37 McGiffin in straight sets to help secure A&M’s 4-3 victory. On Sunday, Texas A&M took the driver’s seat in the SEC Regular Season Championship race with a stunning 7-0 demolition of the seventh-ranked and defending league champion Georgia Bulldogs on the road with Makarova leading the way. She and Goldsmith locked in the doubles point for the second time last weekend, toppling the 12th-ranked Bulldog duo of Morgan Coppoc and Ania Hertel. In singles play, Makarova avenged a first-set loss to No. 21 Mell Reasco and notched A&M’s fifth point in the match with her three-set win.

Stoiana faced off against a pair of ranked opponents in singles as well as a ranked set of challengers in doubles play last week, coming away with a trio of key victories. Against the Lady Vols, Stoiana defeated former SEC Freshman of the Week and 88th-ranked Elza Tomase in a hard-fought straight set test to clinch the team match. In the sweep of Georgia, Stoiana teamed up with doubles partner Carson Branstine in a win against No. 47 Mell Reasco and Dasha Vidmanova to help grant A&M the early 1-0 lead. In singles play, Stoiana came away with a three-set win that locked in the seventh point for the Aggies on Sunday, defeating reigning SEC Co-Freshman of the Week and No. 40 Vidmanova. Stoiana continues to pace the Texas A&M roster in singles wins with a stunning 24-3 overall record coupled with a 17-1 mark in dual match play. Along with Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith, she holds an 8-0 record against SEC opponents so far this year.

The Maroon & White sit atop the league standings in a tie with Auburn, boasting the program’s best record through 23 matches at 22-1 coupled with a perfect 8-0 SEC ledger. The last time A&M went 8-0 to start league play, the Aggies would go on to claim a share of the 2013 SEC Regular Season Title in addition to the program’s only appearance in the NCAA National Championship Match later that same season.

The Aggies return to the courts on Friday, April 1, as Texas A&M plays host to a top-10 test against the Auburn Tigers at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. First serve in the Brazos Valley is slated for 5 p.m. (CT), with gates opening to fans beginning at 4 p.m.

