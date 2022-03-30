Advertisement

Police seeking information about missing man in College Station

They issued a missing person alert today for Richard Travis Davidson, 54, of College Station.
They issued a missing person alert today for Richard Travis Davidson, 54, of College Station.
(Image provided by law enforcement)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police need your help in finding a missing man.

They issued a missing person alert today for Richard Travis Davidson, 54, of College Station.

He was last seen in July of last year.

He’s believed to be transient in and around the area but it’s been several months since he’s had contact with his family. If you can help find him, you’re urged to call CSPD.

