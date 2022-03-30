Restaurants and food trucks finding ways to adapt to rising food and fuel costs

COLLEGE STATION , Texas (KBTX) - Restaurant and food truck owners are facing rising costs for gasoline and food supply, forcing some to shift their prices and deals.

Supply chain issues mean restaurant owners are paying more for food they cook for customers. Masfajitas has chosen to increase some menu prices to off set those issues.

“Cases for avocados are extremely high at the moment, so basically increasing our prices a little but not much. Just a dollar here and there. Just to basically stay within our customer’s budget,” Catering Manager Jennifer Marino said.

This is just one of the issues that food truck owners are facing too. They are also dealing with an increase in gas prices making movement less attractive. Charles Stover of Charliemac’s Burger Kitchen food truck said this is something he shifted away from and is happy he did.

“I’ve always tried to stay in one place. The gas and some of the other costs involved with moving just kind of solidified it,” Stover said.

Tai Lee of Chef Tai’s Mobile Bistro said his food truck is fighting some tight profit margins with these rising costs.

“Being a Food Truck, we have a certain expectation from the public to be inexpensive. However, between rising labor cost, rising food cost and now a higher than usual fuel cost, it is putting additional pressures,” Lee said.

Masfajitas is a restaurant that does delivery and catering out of a truck. Cassie Donwerth, the general manager, said they’ll continue catering and delivery at regular prices. But, that’s hoping gas prices improve in the future.

“The owner does have high hopes that the prices will go down even if it’s just a little bit and which we’ve seen them go down just a tad so at this point we don’t have any thoughts about increasing those prices,” she said.

With food prices on the rise and drink prices stable, Masfajitas and Charliemac’s are offering free or discounted drinks. This is to encourage customers to continue visiting and offset the increase in food prices.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.