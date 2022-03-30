Advertisement

Site owned by Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen now available for ground lease

Sorry, seafood lovers. It doesn’t look like College Station is getting a Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen.
The Houston-based company has owned the property on University Drive at Glenhaven since 2013
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It looks like the College Station land that many hoped would one day be a Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen restaurant will not happen.

The lot that has become an eyesore greeting visitors into the city on University Drive near Highway 6 is now available for ground lease, KBTX has confirmed.

The Houston-based company has owned the property since 2013.

In 2016, the company knocked down the vacant building that was on the site but the group has maintained it had no immediate plans to build here.

In 2019, a spokesperson told us putting a Pappadeux restaurant in College Station was “not on the current build plan.”

The idea of having the restaurant here isn’t completely off the table. The owners have previously said there is high interest in putting a restaurant in College Station and have submitted development plans to the city, but now the company is seeking renters for the property.

