Texas A&M’s Perego Earns Second SEC Freshman of the Week

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Giulio Perego of the Texas A&M men’s tennis team was named the SEC Freshman of the Week for the second time this spring, announced Wednesday by the league office.

“Giulio has continued to improve his game especially in his decision making on court,” Texas A&M Head Coach Steve Denton said. “He handled the pressure put on him this past weekend with a lot of poise. If he stays humble and keeps on working hard, he has a chance to have a bright future.”

Perego opened the week with a straight-set victory over Martim Prata of No. 4 Tennessee before securing a last-match standing three-setter over No. 104 Trent Bryde of No. 8 Georgia. The win clinched A&M’s first top-10 win of the spring and marked the first ranked win of Perego’s career. With the 2-0 singles mark in SEC matches last weekend, Perego improved to a team-best 5-1 in conference action.

In doubles play, Perego partnered with Pierce Rollins to claim a 6-4 win over Adam Walton and Mark Wallner of Tennessee.

The Freshman of the Week nod was the second for Perego and second for an Aggie this spring.

Perego and the Aggies hit the road a pair of matches in the Yellowhammer State, taking on Alabama Friday at 6 p.m. (CT) followed by a noon Sunday showdown with Auburn.

