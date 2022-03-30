Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Bryan High School earns second place at the District UIL Academic event

By Megan Calongne
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High students earned second place at the District UIL Academic event.

The academic team earned 450 points, securing second place overall. The students advanced to the Region event in 23 different categories.

All 15 entries for the journalism events placed 5th or higher, with 10 of the 15 advancing to Region. The spelling and literary criticism teams also placed 1st, allowing the entire team to compete in the Region event, and the students who placed 1st-3rd.

