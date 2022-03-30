Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Special Olympics return to Grimes County

This event took place at Navasota High School at Rattler Stadium. Athletes from Anderson Shiro, Montgomery, North Zilch, Sealy, Richards, Iola, and Navasota participated.
By Megan Calongne
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to everyone who participated in the Grimes County Special Olympics.

This was the first time the Special Olympics have returned to Grimes County since the pandemic.

Posted by Navasota ISD on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

