Treat of the Day: Special Olympics return to Grimes County
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to everyone who participated in the Grimes County Special Olympics.
This event took place at Navasota High School at Rattler Stadium. Athletes from Anderson Shiro, Montgomery, North Zilch, Sealy, Richards, Iola, and Navasota participated.
This was the first time the Special Olympics have returned to Grimes County since the pandemic.
