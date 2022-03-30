Treat of the Day: Special Olympics return to Grimes County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to everyone who participated in the Grimes County Special Olympics.

This event took place at Navasota High School at Rattler Stadium. Athletes from Anderson Shiro, Montgomery, North Zilch, Sealy, Richards, Iola, and Navasota participated.

This was the first time the Special Olympics have returned to Grimes County since the pandemic.

It was a great day for Special Olympics in Rattler Nation! Special thanks to the schools who participated, the sponsors,... Posted by Navasota ISD on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.