Tree crashes through house in Louisiana, narrowly missing baby asleep in bedroom

A family was trapped inside their home after a tree fell on their house in Natchitoches Parish...
A family was trapped inside their home after a tree fell on their house in Natchitoches Parish during severe weather on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas, Jade Myers and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Severe weather moved through Louisiana Wednesday morning, causing one family in Natchitoches Parish to become trapped inside their home.

The sheriff’s office says a tree fell on the house while the family was inside.

A representative with the sheriff’s office says no one was injured in the incident.

Katie Stewart, who lives in the home, says her family was getting ready to eat breakfast when they heard strong winds outside.

Stewart says she looked up and a big tree had come through the roof and living room.

A little while later, Stewart says a bigger tree fell through the bedroom, where her great-granddaughter, Serenity, was asleep on the bed.

Stewart’s granddaughter then ran to the door and tried to get into the bedroom to get the baby, but wasn’t able to. Stewart says they all thought the baby was dead.

Stewart was then able to get into the bedroom through the washroom and found Serenity sitting upright on the bed in between tree branches smiling.

“It was a blessing. Nothing but the good Lord did this,” Stewart said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

