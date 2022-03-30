Advertisement

Vikings remain undefeated in district play after shutout win over Cove

(KBTX)
By James Dillard / Bryan Viking Baseball
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Vikings defeated Copperas Cove 7-0 on Tuesday night to improve to 5-0 in district play and 12-2 overall.

Mason Ruiz picked up the win for the Vikings tossing 6 innings while striking out 11 and scattering 3 hits. Eric Perez threw the last inning striking out 2 and not allowing any hits.

The Vikings scored 6 runs in the 2nd inning and 1 run in the 3rd inning. Leading hitters for the Vikings were: Kyle Kubichek 2-3 with a run scored, Kyle Turner 1-3 with 3 RBI, Chance Crawford 1-3 with 2 RBI, Eric Perez 1-2 with 1 RBI, Ben Torres 1-1 with a RBI, Mason Garcia 1-2 with 2 runs scored and Hunter Harlin 1-4 with a run scored.

The Vikings are back in action on Friday night as they host Killeen Ellison with first pitch slated for 7pm.

