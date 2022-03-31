Advertisement

200 local volunteers join Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce to say ‘Thank You’ to local businesses

Chamber Day
Chamber Day(KBTX's Fallon Appleton)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce along with 200 volunteers thanked almost 1,000 Brazos County businesses in honor of Chamber Day.

According to Glen Brewer, President and CEO of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, these businesses’ contribution to the economy and community is the focus of the day. Chamber Day is also a time to survey businesses for economic purposes.

“We ask about hiring practices. Whether you feel the economy is getting better. Whether you are going to be hiring in the current year to get a little taste of what is going on,” said Brewer. “When you interview 1,000 businesses, you find out pretty quick what people think about the local economy.”

Helping thank these businesses and conducting these surveys are volunteers ranging from local officials like College Station Mayor Karl Mooney and Brazos County Sherriff Wayne Dicky to first responders from both Bryan and College Station and representatives from nonprofits.

“This year in particular we are getting back together again for the first time in a while,” College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said. “COVID of course prevented things from happening in the past, but nowhere it is in 2022 and local leaders not just from elected officials from the local government, law enforcement, but also retail are able to gather together and share with businesses their appreciation for the businesses being here in the Brazos Valley providing employment, keeping the economy going.”

B/CS Chamber Day is TODAY! If your business is participating post a picture and add #BCSChamberDay!

Posted by B/CS Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, March 31, 2022

Businesses like Capital Farm Credit and C.C. Creations both agree this day is valuable because it also opens up communication between individuals across industries.

“Especially coming out of COVID a lot of businesses are healthy, but there is still a lot of unknown- labor, different types of things with supply chain, so I think its good for the chamber and its members to come and connect with the businesses to get a real-life ‘hey how are you doing,’” said C.C. Creations Owner and CEO, Kenny Lawson.

“If we don’t talk, we aren’t going to know what challenges, we are facing,” said Phil Peabody, Capital Farm Credit Chief Lending Officer. “We aren’t going to know who’s working on what projects. Who is responsible for what.”

“Whether they are volunteers, whether they are civic leaders, whether they are elected or appointed, whether they are independent businesses or larger businesses operating in the Brazos Valley, we need to know each other. We need to be talking to each other,” said Peabody.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station and Bryan police officers were on the scene Thursday night in the parking lot...
Police identify body found inside car parked near Bryan fast-food restaurant
The Houston-based company has owned the property on University Drive at Glenhaven since 2013
Site owned by Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen now available for ground lease
Bryan resident claims $1 million lottery ticket
They issued a missing person alert today for Richard Travis Davidson, 54, of College Station.
Police seeking information about missing man in College Station
Jarrett Jamarco Grimes
Austin man arrested after stealing jewelry and mall security vehicle

Latest News

Baylor Scott & White College Station
Baylor Scott & White sending medical supplies to Ukraine
Highway 6 lanes shut down after truck hits power lines
Highway 6 lanes reopen after downed telecommunications lines, power restored
You can dine, shop, and enjoy live music at Jones Crossing on Saturday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to...
Tickets on sale to Dine Around Jones Crossing
Restaurant Report Card
Restaurant Report Card, March 31, 2022