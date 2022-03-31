200 local volunteers join Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce to say ‘Thank You’ to local businesses

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce along with 200 volunteers thanked almost 1,000 Brazos County businesses in honor of Chamber Day.

According to Glen Brewer, President and CEO of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, these businesses’ contribution to the economy and community is the focus of the day. Chamber Day is also a time to survey businesses for economic purposes.

“We ask about hiring practices. Whether you feel the economy is getting better. Whether you are going to be hiring in the current year to get a little taste of what is going on,” said Brewer. “When you interview 1,000 businesses, you find out pretty quick what people think about the local economy.”

Helping thank these businesses and conducting these surveys are volunteers ranging from local officials like College Station Mayor Karl Mooney and Brazos County Sherriff Wayne Dicky to first responders from both Bryan and College Station and representatives from nonprofits.

“This year in particular we are getting back together again for the first time in a while,” College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said. “COVID of course prevented things from happening in the past, but nowhere it is in 2022 and local leaders not just from elected officials from the local government, law enforcement, but also retail are able to gather together and share with businesses their appreciation for the businesses being here in the Brazos Valley providing employment, keeping the economy going.”

Businesses like Capital Farm Credit and C.C. Creations both agree this day is valuable because it also opens up communication between individuals across industries.

“Especially coming out of COVID a lot of businesses are healthy, but there is still a lot of unknown- labor, different types of things with supply chain, so I think its good for the chamber and its members to come and connect with the businesses to get a real-life ‘hey how are you doing,’” said C.C. Creations Owner and CEO, Kenny Lawson.

“If we don’t talk, we aren’t going to know what challenges, we are facing,” said Phil Peabody, Capital Farm Credit Chief Lending Officer. “We aren’t going to know who’s working on what projects. Who is responsible for what.”

“Whether they are volunteers, whether they are civic leaders, whether they are elected or appointed, whether they are independent businesses or larger businesses operating in the Brazos Valley, we need to know each other. We need to be talking to each other,” said Peabody.

