Advertisement

Aggie Fans ready for history as Men’s Basketball Teams plays for NIT Championship

The Aggies are playing in the NIT.
The Aggies are playing in the NIT.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Clay Falls
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tip off for the NIT Championship Game starts at 6 p.m., and Aggie fans are gearing up for the basketball game. Texas A&M is playing Xavier at Madison Square Garden in hopes of taking home the championship title.

Back in the Brazos Valley, fans are hoping to see the Aggie’s finish the season strong. Throughout the day local businesses were preparing for big turnouts as the Aggie Men’s Basketball season comes to a close.

Businesses like BigShots have been getting lots of phone calls as fans make plans to watch the game Thursday night.

“We expect a lot of Aggies to come out, new, Former, upcoming Aggies. We’re going to be showing the game on all our TV’s in the bays out here in the yard so we anticipate a lot of people here,” said Rocio Stephens, BigShots Events Sales Manager.

The late season game will be a big boost for businesses from BigShots to bars.

“With this beautiful weather right now and you know opportunity to watch Aggie Basketball on the patio right now is pretty big so we’re excited to have a lot of people out this afternoon at Carneys’ and looking forward to it,” said Barry Ivins, Carney’s Pub & Grill Owner,

Aggies older and younger are excited to see their team get this national attention. Students like Dawson Pruitt feel vindicated after the Aggies missed a spot in March Madness.

“I think it’s just cool that hopefully we go and win the championship and kind of prove people wrong,” said Pruitt.

This is the Aggies’ eighth appearance in the NIT. The game can be watched on ESPN.

KBTX’s Tyler Shaw and Caleb Britt are in New York covering the game.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station and Bryan police officers were on the scene Thursday night in the parking lot...
Police identify body found inside car parked near Bryan fast-food restaurant
The Houston-based company has owned the property on University Drive at Glenhaven since 2013
Site owned by Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen now available for ground lease
Bryan resident claims $1 million lottery ticket
They issued a missing person alert today for Richard Travis Davidson, 54, of College Station.
Police seeking information about missing man in College Station
Jarrett Jamarco Grimes
Austin man arrested after stealing jewelry and mall security vehicle

Latest News

The traffic is backed up in the southbound lanes from Harvey Mitchell Parkway to University...
Crash slowing traffic Thursday evening on SH 6 in College Station
Destruction caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Ukrainians remain defiant as the world awaits Russia’s next move
Thor Hoefer
Professional Bull Rider talks upcoming PBR Boot Barn Classic in Aggieland
“I’m excited, I’m very very excited, I feel like we got this in the bag,” Spain said.
Aggie parent toured Madison Square Garden with son years ago, now he’s on the court
treat of the day
Treat of the Day: Blinn College celebrates 139th birthday