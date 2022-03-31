Aggie Fans ready for history as Men’s Basketball Teams plays for NIT Championship

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tip off for the NIT Championship Game starts at 6 p.m., and Aggie fans are gearing up for the basketball game. Texas A&M is playing Xavier at Madison Square Garden in hopes of taking home the championship title.

Back in the Brazos Valley, fans are hoping to see the Aggie’s finish the season strong. Throughout the day local businesses were preparing for big turnouts as the Aggie Men’s Basketball season comes to a close.

Businesses like BigShots have been getting lots of phone calls as fans make plans to watch the game Thursday night.

“We expect a lot of Aggies to come out, new, Former, upcoming Aggies. We’re going to be showing the game on all our TV’s in the bays out here in the yard so we anticipate a lot of people here,” said Rocio Stephens, BigShots Events Sales Manager.

The late season game will be a big boost for businesses from BigShots to bars.

“With this beautiful weather right now and you know opportunity to watch Aggie Basketball on the patio right now is pretty big so we’re excited to have a lot of people out this afternoon at Carneys’ and looking forward to it,” said Barry Ivins, Carney’s Pub & Grill Owner,

Aggies older and younger are excited to see their team get this national attention. Students like Dawson Pruitt feel vindicated after the Aggies missed a spot in March Madness.

“I think it’s just cool that hopefully we go and win the championship and kind of prove people wrong,” said Pruitt.

This is the Aggies’ eighth appearance in the NIT. The game can be watched on ESPN.

KBTX’s Tyler Shaw and Caleb Britt are in New York covering the game.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.