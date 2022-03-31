Advertisement

Aggie parent toured Madison Square Garden with son years ago, now he’s on the court

“I’m excited, I’m very very excited, I feel like we got this in the bag,” Spain said.
“I’m excited, I’m very very excited, I feel like we got this in the bag,” Spain said.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK CITY, New York (KBTX) - Aggie parent Leah Spain was full of emotion after Tuesday’s National Invitation Tournament semifinal game in Madison Square Garden. She said she was elated to see the team make it so far as she has attended multiple basketball games throughout the season.

“I went to Houston, Vanderbilt, Georgia, obviously being out of Georgia, Auburn, then I went down to Tampa for the SEC Tournament as well too,” Spain said.

Spain is no stranger to the big apple and brought her son, Jelani Spain, to Madison Square Garden for a tour when he was younger. They even got to see the player locker rooms. Now, she gets to watch her son, who’s a basketball manager, and godson, no. 22 Davin Watkins, on the court at the NIT championship Thursday.

“I’ve got a picture of him already in there and stuff but for them to actually be in there with their stuff, it is amazing,” Spain said. “Everybody is so excited, pumped up and focused.

The Aggie parent said the championship game will be bittersweet after the team and many fans were disappointed that the Aggies didn’t make the NCAA Tournament, also known as the “Big Dance.”

“They’ve played their hearts out, they’ve played to let the people know that you made a mistake by not letting us in that dance but we’re here, and we made it to the New York final four,” Spain said.

As the Aggies gear up for the championship game against Xavier, Spain said she has no worries about the outcome.

“I’m excited, I’m very very excited, I feel like we got this in the bag,” Spain said.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station and Bryan police officers were on the scene Thursday night in the parking lot...
Police identify body found inside car parked near Bryan fast-food restaurant
The Houston-based company has owned the property on University Drive at Glenhaven since 2013
Site owned by Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen now available for ground lease
Bryan resident claims $1 million lottery ticket
They issued a missing person alert today for Richard Travis Davidson, 54, of College Station.
Police seeking information about missing man in College Station
Jarrett Jamarco Grimes
Austin man arrested after stealing jewelry and mall security vehicle

Latest News

The traffic is backed up in the southbound lanes from Harvey Mitchell Parkway to University...
Crash slowing traffic Thursday evening on SH 6 in College Station
Destruction caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Ukrainians remain defiant as the world awaits Russia’s next move
Thor Hoefer
Professional Bull Rider talks upcoming PBR Boot Barn Classic in Aggieland
treat of the day
Treat of the Day: Blinn College celebrates 139th birthday