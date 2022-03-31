Aggie parent toured Madison Square Garden with son years ago, now he’s on the court

NEW YORK CITY, New York (KBTX) - Aggie parent Leah Spain was full of emotion after Tuesday’s National Invitation Tournament semifinal game in Madison Square Garden. She said she was elated to see the team make it so far as she has attended multiple basketball games throughout the season.

“I went to Houston, Vanderbilt, Georgia, obviously being out of Georgia, Auburn, then I went down to Tampa for the SEC Tournament as well too,” Spain said.

Spain is no stranger to the big apple and brought her son, Jelani Spain, to Madison Square Garden for a tour when he was younger. They even got to see the player locker rooms. Now, she gets to watch her son, who’s a basketball manager, and godson, no. 22 Davin Watkins, on the court at the NIT championship Thursday.

“I’ve got a picture of him already in there and stuff but for them to actually be in there with their stuff, it is amazing,” Spain said. “Everybody is so excited, pumped up and focused.

The Aggie parent said the championship game will be bittersweet after the team and many fans were disappointed that the Aggies didn’t make the NCAA Tournament, also known as the “Big Dance.”

“They’ve played their hearts out, they’ve played to let the people know that you made a mistake by not letting us in that dance but we’re here, and we made it to the New York final four,” Spain said.

As the Aggies gear up for the championship game against Xavier, Spain said she has no worries about the outcome.

“I’m excited, I’m very very excited, I feel like we got this in the bag,” Spain said.

