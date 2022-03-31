Advertisement

Aggie Track & Field Hosts No. 1 Texas in Dual Meet

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams host No. 1 Texas in a Dual Meet on Saturday, April 2 beginning at 1 p.m. at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

Texas A&M enters the weekend ranked No. 3 in the men’s USTFCCCA national rankings and No. 4 in the women’s poll, while the Longhorns are No. 1 on both the men’s and women’s sides. The dual meet will be scored 5, 3, 2, 1, with five points awarded to the top finisher. Only two individual entries per institution shall score, while the relays will be scored five points for first place and three for second place.

Saturday’s competition is slated to begin with field events at 1 p.m., while the gun goes off for track events at 4:30 p.m. General admission to the meet starts at $7 for adults and $4 for youth. Tickets can be purchased at 12thman.com/tracktickets or at the E.B. Cushing stadium ticket office.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station and Bryan police officers were on the scene Thursday night in the parking lot...
Police identify body found inside car parked near Bryan fast-food restaurant
The Houston-based company has owned the property on University Drive at Glenhaven since 2013
Site owned by Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen now available for ground lease
Bryan resident claims $1 million lottery ticket
They issued a missing person alert today for Richard Travis Davidson, 54, of College Station.
Police seeking information about missing man in College Station
Jarrett Jamarco Grimes
Austin man arrested after stealing jewelry and mall security vehicle

Latest News

Aggies to begin 3 game series against Alabama Friday
Longtime Texas A&M women’s assistant basketball coach Kelly Bond-White has been hired to...
Bond-White named head coach at Southern Illinois
Three Aggies Earn NCEA All-America Honors
Aggies to host Abilene Christian in weekend series