Aggie Track & Field Hosts No. 1 Texas in Dual Meet

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams host No. 1 Texas in a Dual Meet on Saturday, April 2 beginning at 1 p.m. at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

Texas A&M enters the weekend ranked No. 3 in the men’s USTFCCCA national rankings and No. 4 in the women’s poll, while the Longhorns are No. 1 on both the men’s and women’s sides. The dual meet will be scored 5, 3, 2, 1, with five points awarded to the top finisher. Only two individual entries per institution shall score, while the relays will be scored five points for first place and three for second place.

Saturday’s competition is slated to begin with field events at 1 p.m., while the gun goes off for track events at 4:30 p.m. General admission to the meet starts at $7 for adults and $4 for youth. Tickets can be purchased at 12thman.com/tracktickets or at the E.B. Cushing stadium ticket office.

