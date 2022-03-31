Aggies to begin 3 game series against Alabama Friday

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – The Texas A&M Aggies continue road action with a three-game series against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The opener is slated for Friday at 6:02 pm with games also booked for 4:02 pm on Saturday and 1:02 pm on Sunday.

ABOUT THE AGGIES

The Maroon & White have been solid in true road games this year, posting a series win at then-No. 8 LSU, as well as midweek wins at Rice and then-No. 8 Texas the last two Tuesdays, for a 4-1 mark in enemy territory.

The Aggie bats have picked up steam the last eight games, hitting at a .317 clip with a .408 on-base percentage and .538 slugging percentage. The squad has clubbed 21 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs in the span.

Texas A&M boasts one of the nation’s most experienced hitters in Dylan Rock. The UTSA transfer ranks 17th among active NCAA Division I players with 739 at-bats. He ranks fifth among active players in runs (167), seventh in doubles (51), 10th in hits (239), 12th in total bases (368), 23rd in games played (198) and 24th in RBI (134). Rock has an 11-game hit streak, compiling a .477 batting average (21-for-44) over the span with six home runs, four doubles, 14 runs and 19 RBI. On the season, Rock is hitting .358 (29-for-81) with six home runs, six doubles, 21 RBI and 20 runs. He leads the team with eight stolen bases on the season.

Kole Kaler leads the SEC and ranks fifth in the nation with his 27 walks. HIs clip of 1.12 walks per game also leads the SEC and ranks eighth in the nation. Kaler has also been hit by one pitch and he’s batting .270 (24-for-89) with a team-high 22 walks, plus three doubles, 11 RBI and six stolen bases. He sports a .441 on-base percentage. In the last eight games, Kaler has a .545 on-base percentage. During the stretch, he has hit .387 (12-for-31) with two doubles, 10 runs and six RBI and has been walked 11 times. Kaler’s batting average has improved from .207 to 270 over the span.

Jack Moss leads the attack early in the season, batting .393 with a .468 on-base percentage, both team highs. He has reached base in the last 20 games and in 23 of the 24 games this season. On the season, he has a team-high 11 multi-hit games. In addition to batting average and on-base percentage, he leads the team in hits (35). Moss had a 5-for-5 game, hitting for the Aggies’ first cycle since 2018 in A&M’s 12-9 win at Texas. He singled in the first and fourth innings, smashed a two-run home run in the third and roped a double in the sixth. Moss legged out a triple in the eighth to seal the cycle. He also accounted for one of the team’s two grand slams on the season, launching the four-ribbie dinger against Rice.

The Aggies are one of nine teams NCAA Division I teams (301) who have not suffered back-to-back losses in 2022. The list includes Arkansas, Connecticut, Maryland, Oregon State, South Florida, Tennessee Texas A&M, Texas State and Virginia. The Maroon & White are 9-0 in games after a loss in 2022.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENTS

Alabama enters the series with a 15-11 mark, including a 2-4 league ledger. Last weekend, Alabama suffered two walk-off losses to Mississippi State in Starkville, before claiming the series finale. The Tide are batting .291 with a .365 on-base percentage and .464 slugging percentage. A trio of Alabama players are hitting .300 or higher, led by Tommy Seidl who sports a .363 average (33-for-91) with 18 runs, nine doubles, one home run, 16 RBI and seven stolen bases. Zane Denton is hitting .301 (31-for-103) with 20 runs, eight doubles, seven home runs and 22 RBI. Jim Jarvis is batting .300 (30-for-100) with two doubles, three triples, two home runs, nine RBI and five stolen bases.

SERIES NOTES

The Maroon & White have taken the field against Alabama in 27 games previously with the Aggies holding the all-time series lead 17-0.. The programs first met in 1995 with a 6-2 win by Texas A&M. The teams took an eight-year hiatus before meeting in 2003, followed by another 10 years dormant stage until the Aggies joined the SEC in 2013. Texas A&M owns a 14-10 edge in the series since they became league brethren.

In 2021, Alabama swept the Aggies on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, winning the games by a combined tally of 18-10.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Saturday’s game is featured on SEC Network. All three games can be seen on SEC Network+. On Friday and Sunday, fans can tune in locally on 1150 AM/93.7 FM. Saturday’s game airs on NewsTalk 1620 AM/94.5 FM. All three games can be heard inside the 12th Man Mobile App.

