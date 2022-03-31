Aggies to host Abilene Christian in weekend series

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (19-12) returns to action at Davis Diamond this weekend when it hosts Abilene Christian (17-15) for a three-game series beginning Friday at 6 p.m.

PROMOTIONS

An adidas A&M bucket hat will be available at Guest Services on Friday for the first 200 fans, while the game will serve as Girl Scout Day.

Saturday’s contest is highlighted by the program’s Alumni Day, as the Aggies welcome back over 50 former players to Davis Diamond with a special on-field recognition at approximately 12:45 p.m. The contest also serves as the Southeastern Conference’s “All for Alex” game, as teams across the league will be donning teal to honor the legacy of Mississippi State’s Alex Wilcox, who lost her battle with ovarian cancer in the summer of 2018. Fans are encouraged to wear teal to the Aggies’ game to receive $3 tickets at the gate.

On Sunday, the purchase of one full-price adult ticket allows free admission for up to four kids. Following the 12 p.m. contest, kids can run the bases and get autographs from the team.

PARKING Lots 100m North and 100d are free this weekend for fans, while any parking in Reed Arena lots are $5 cash. Free parking is available in Reed Arena lots with a valid parking placard or valid A&M permit, and permit holders are asked to “Show Their Barcode” to an attendant as they enter to park at Reed Arena.

BULLDOZING THE BULLDOGS

Texas A&M wrapped up its three-game series at No. 17 Georgia with a 16-8 run-rule victory of the Bulldogs on Sunday. The 16 runs scored by the Aggies were the most by A&M during conference play on the road since 2017.

Freshman Katie Dack hit the team’s third grand slam of the season, while Makinzy Herzog added her second long ball of the year. All nine Aggies in the starting lineup reached base safely, as Haley Lee extended her reached base streak to a team-best and season-high 12 games.

HISTORY WITH THE WILDCATS

The Aggies are 2-0 in the all-time series with ACU, which began during the 2020 slate. A&M used a complete-game effort in the circle by Kayla Poynter, who struck out a career-high 16, before the Aggies’ eight-run fifth inning in the second game that gave the Maroon & White the sweep of the Wildcats.

FOLLOW ALONG

All three contests are available for streaming via SEC Network+. Additionally, fans can tune in locally on 97.3 FM or inside the 12th Man Mobile App or follow along with live stats.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

