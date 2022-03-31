Advertisement

Annual Meeting Planners Showcase set for Thursday

(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Visit College Station is holding its 28th Annual Meeting Planners Showcase on Thursday at the Hilton Hotel and Conference Center. This event will bring out over 40 vendors and partners and it’s free to attend.

Vendors include caterers, printing services, lodging, decorations and more. This is open for anyone to attend, if you are looking to host a party or help plan them. Jo Beth Wolfe, the conventions manager for Visit College Station, said this is a good way to see new trends and new vendors.

It also is a chance to bring people from outside the community to the area and bring their events to College Station.

“It’s just good to know what resources are available to you. Certainly we encourage people from outside of our community to come in and plan their events here also increase tourism and visitors,” Wolfe said.

A keynote speaker will be discussing ways to grow creativity during following COVID-19 restrictions. The event will be from noon to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday in the Bluebonnet Ballroom.

The event is free, online registration is available but not required.

