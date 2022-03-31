Advertisement

Baylor Scott & White sending medical supplies to Ukraine

Baylor Scott & White College Station
By Conner Beene
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Baylor Scott & White’s system-wide spiritual care and outreach program Faith In Action Initiatives (FIAI), is doing their part to help with the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The hospital is sending pallets of supplies to support medical needs.

College Station and Brenham locations are collecting wound care supplies. FIAI has been shipping supplies to multiple countries, including Ukraine, for several years.

“We’ve been doing this all really since the beginning of the foundation of Baylor Scott & White, so we have been sending supplies to help with hospitals in Ukraine years before this took place,” said Baylor Scott & White staff chaplain David Murphy.

FIAI Director Matthew Hoffman says the program’s call to action is to help those in need wherever they may be.

“When we see suffering that’s happening, whether it’s here or around the world, we want to do whatever we can,” said Hoffman.

The hospital will start collecting supplies from the community on Frida. Medical supplies like gauze and bandages can be dropped off at your closest Baylor Scott & White location.

Learn more about FIAI here, donate here and watch coverage about the efforts in Dallas here.

