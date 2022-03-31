Body found inside car parked near Bryan fast-food restaurant

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A body was found Wednesday night inside a car in a parking lot near a fast-food restaurant in Bryan.

The discovery was made in the 2400 block of Briarcrest at Freedom Boulevard.

Police are working on identification and say the person inside may be linked to an investigation from College Station.

It’s too soon to say if the person died from natural causes or something else.

Inside the vehicle was a dog that was still alive, said police.

Both Bryan police and College Station police are working together on this investigation. No other details were immediately available from investigators on the scene.

