Advertisement

Body found inside car parked near Bryan fast-food restaurant

The discovery was made in the 2400 block of Briarcrest at Freedom Boulevard.
College Station and Bryan police officers were on the scene Thursday night in the parking lot...
College Station and Bryan police officers were on the scene Thursday night in the parking lot on Briarcrest Drive at Freedom Boulevard.(Photo by KBTX's Morgan Riddell)
By Rusty Surette and Morgan Riddell
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A body was found Wednesday night inside a car in a parking lot near a fast-food restaurant in Bryan.

The discovery was made in the 2400 block of Briarcrest at Freedom Boulevard.

Police are working on identification and say the person inside may be linked to an investigation from College Station.

It’s too soon to say if the person died from natural causes or something else.

Inside the vehicle was a dog that was still alive, said police.

Both Bryan police and College Station police are working together on this investigation. No other details were immediately available from investigators on the scene.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grass fires and outages in the area at the same time in the area may have been related to the...
Highway 6 back open in College Station following incident involving power lines
Bojangles is coming to Bryan.
Bojangles announces it’s coming to Bryan-College Station
They issued a missing person alert today for Richard Travis Davidson, 54, of College Station.
Police seeking information about missing man in College Station
The Houston-based company has owned the property on University Drive at Glenhaven since 2013
Site owned by Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen now available for ground lease
Bryan resident claims $1 million lottery ticket

Latest News

Mom sees her Aggie son play college basketball in person for the first time at NIT
According to court documents, the survivor reported that Epifanio raped her in 2017 when she...
Montgomery County man used dating apps to find women with children, according to sheriff
Annual Meeting Planners Showcase set for Thursday
Aggie parents sees son play college basketball in-person for the first time
Aggie parents sees son play college basketball in-person for the first time