Bond-White named head coach at Southern Illinois

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Longtime Texas A&M women’s assistant basketball coach Kelly Bond-White has been hired to replace Cindy Stein as the new head coach at Southern Illinois.

Kelly has worked under Gary Blair for the last 22 years, dating back to a three-year run at Arkansas from 2000-2003.

She followed Blair to A&M and helped the Aggie women win an NCAA title in 2011, and was part of 444 wins in 19 years in College Station.

Bond-White has ties to Illinois. She was born in Chicago and played high school ball at Whitney Young under the late Arthur Penny before going to Illinois and helping the program reach consecutive Sweet Sixteens in 1997 and 1998.

