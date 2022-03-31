Brazos Valley Bombers Announce Brock Moss as New Head Coach

Bryan / College Station, TX (March 31, 2022) - The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce the new head coach for the 2022 season, Brock Moss! Coach Moss is currently the head coach for the Coastal Alabama Community College Warhawks in Brewton, Alabama.

The Lousiana native brings nearly a decade of coaching experience with him to the Bombers, coaching at colleges such as Texas A&M International University, Georgia Highlands College, and Andrew College all since 2016. Coach Moss is also touted as an excellent pitching coach as well as an outstanding player recruiter.

During Coach Moss’s four years at Georgia Highlands College, the team had two trips to the NJCAA Tournament, with the first appearance being the first tournament berth in team history. Coach Moss also helped the Chargers to their first 40-win season, and first Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association title.

Before his coaching career, Moss played for three years at Sterling College. During his time there, Moss helped Sterling College get to an NAIA World Series appearance in 2013, finishing the season with a 48-14 record.

Uri Geva, the owner of the Brazos Valley Bombers, has especially high hopes for the Bombers going into the 2022 season. “We are very excited to bring Coach Moss on board and can’t wait to pack the ballpark this summer! Coach Moss has made an instant positive impact with every team he has coached with. We are confident Coach Moss will make that same impact on the Bombers this summer!”

Get ready to welcome Coach Moss and the Bombers back to Edible Field this summer! The Bombers open the 2022 season at Edible Field Thursday, June 2nd against the Acadiana Cane Cutters.

