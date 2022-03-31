From the Ground Up: BCYLS showcases next generation of Ag leaders

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you ever need a good dose of hope in the future of society, you need not look farther than youth in 4-H and FFA. They got to show off their years of hard work and put their skills to the test at this year’s Youth Livestock Show.

Charlie Josey is a senior at Rudder high school and a 10 year veteran of the program. This year, she won Grand Champion for Commercial Steers at the Brazos County Youth Livestock Show. She credits her family and education for her big achievement.

“I think it’s a really big asset to someone who wants to become a rancher, like myself, and it’s taught me so much about agriculture and the feed lot industry,” says Josey.

In fact, some of the cows she’s raised over the years gave birth to her steers that won her the title of grand champion.

“I’ve got mommas that have been having babies for 10 years now, and the stars just aligned that those past commercial heifers ended up being the mommas of my grand champion commercial steers this year.”

Years of hard work led to her achievement, but Josey says the adventure is just beginning.

“Whether it’s you’ve been doing it for five years or fifty years, you see something new every day, and it teaches you more and more every day.”

Josey plans to take these lessons and apply them in the professional world while also keeping the family ranch going.

“My plan is to be an ER nurse here at Scott & White, and also continue the ranch on the side.”

As someone on the frontlines of agriculture, Josey is a young leader in the industry. It’s a responsibility she doesn’t take lightly.

“It’s up to us as the new generation of farmers and ranchers to keep people informed of how big of an impact the agriculture industry makes,” Josey says.

Continuing to feed and clothe the world, one grand champion steer at a time.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.