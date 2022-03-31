The groundskeepers behind the Olsen Magic

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - When the gates are closed and the seats are empty, few remain in Blue Bell Park. It’s the same people that are there in the offseason, earliest in the morning and latest at night; the groundskeepers.

“People don’t realize how much work and effort and time actually goes into maintaining a surface like Olsen Field,” said Texas A&M Assistant Director of Sports Fields, Nick McKenna.

The job of the Texas A&M groundskeepers do not end on game days, it’s a year round gig.

“Obviously the grass never stops growing so in a way there isn’t really an offseason,” said McKenna.

While there’s more of a routine during the baseball season, the hours remain the same.

“I am here all day, every day,” exclaimed Sports Field Coordinator, Andrew Healy. “I spend 90-95% of my time on the field doing something during the season.”

Their goals are simple, to make sure the field is safe, consistent and also, aesthetically pleasing.

“First and foremost, our top priority is always safety and consistency. We never want anything that we do or don’t do to potentially cause an athlete injury,” said McKenna.

While safety is the number one priority, the design of the field is what draws the fan’s eye and makes their experience in the ballpark even better. Healy says that creating the design of the field is one of his favorite parts.

“I have an art background... so that creative aspect of it is part of it that I really enjoy,” exclaimed Healy.

The players who trot their way onto Olsen Field every week for practice or games need to trust that all they have to do is play and not worry about field conditions.

“They need to know there’s consistency in the surface so that they can preform at their highest level,” said McKenna. “If we’ve done our job right, nobody notices us. "

Despite how little they might be noticed, the groundskeepers contribute to Olsen magic in their own way.

“We don’t just show up on game day’s and it magically happens... If Olsen Magic worked that way, that would be fantastic,” said McKenna. “We have to be really adaptable and flexible in our job which makes it really fun and challenging.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.