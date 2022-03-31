Highway 6 lanes reopen after downed telecommunications lines, power restored
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Highway 6 lanes have reopened after a truck hit telecommunication lines across the highway, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.
Bryan Texas Utilities clarified that the lines torn down were not power lines after 28 customers lost power due to the accident. BTU says power has been restored and other entities’ crews are working on the communication lines.
Highway 6 closed in both directions near Santa’s Wonderland, but have since reopened, according to the sheriff’s office. Drivers should still expect slight delays as law enforcement continues to work on accidents related to the downed wire.
