League Lead on the Line as No. 7 Texas A&M Hosts No. 9 Auburn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The top spot in the Southeastern Conference standings is on the line Friday evening, as the No. 7 Texas A&M women’s tennis team welcomes the No. 9 Auburn Tigers to the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center in a 5 p.m. (CT) first serve.

HEAD COACH MARK WEAVER SAID…

“We have another great opportunity on Friday in a top-10 matchup featuring a pair of undefeated SEC teams. The victor of the match will take sole possession of the league. It is crucial that we come out playing our best tennis. Our practices this week have been very encouraging, and we look forward to the test that we have ahead of us. There is a lot of excitement around our program right now, so we would love to see the stands packed with members of the 12th Man to help support our team.”

FIRST SERVE

A pair of undefeated SEC foes face off Friday evening, as the Aggies return to action against Auburn following a stunning 7-0 sweep of the defending SEC Champion and then-No. 7 Georgia Bulldogs on the road. A&M’s win over Georgia marked the second time in program history that the Aggies defeated the Bulldogs, granting UGA its first loss to an SEC opponent since the 2019 SEC Championship Match against South Carolina. The Bulldogs suffered their first SEC regular season defeat since falling 4-3 on the road to Ole Miss in 2018 and experienced their first 7-0 loss at home since 2005.

Following a 4-3 win over Tennessee and the sweep of Georgia, the Maroon & White swept the SEC Women’s Tennis Weekly Honors for the third time in the 2022 season. Tatiana Makarova garnered the second SEC Player of the Week designation of her career while Mary Stoiana tacked on her third SEC Freshman of the Week distinction of the season.

MITCHELL MAGIC

Texas A&M enters the final two home matches of the regular season with an opportunity to secure the team’s first undefeated home record since 2014, and the second undefeated season at home in program history. The Aggies have already set the school record for most home victories in a single season, having gone a perfect 16-0 thus far in 2022. Since the facility opened prior to the 1999 dual match season, the Aggies hold a 243-65 record at the facility all-time, a win percentage of .789.

IN THE RANKINGS

In the most recent ITA Division I Women’s Team Rankings, released on March 30, Texas A&M surged five spots to the No. 7 position. The Aggies are the highest-ranked team in the SEC, with Auburn (No. 9), Georgia (No. 10) and Florida (No. 16) completing the league’s showing in the top-25. In the Tennis Channel/USTA College Tennis Top-25, A&M rose to the No. 6 spot. The most recent individual rankings, released on March 23, saw A&M’s headline doubles team of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova retain their program-record No. 2 ranking while Carson Branstine and Mary Stoiana came in at No. 48. In singles, Branstine rose to No. 23 nationally, with Makarova holding the No. 29 singles ranking and freshman Mary Stoiana coming in at No. 93.

#LOCKEDIN ON AUBURN

Auburn arrives in Aggieland boasting its best start in school history, holding a 16-2 overall record with a 7-0 mark against Southeastern Conference foes this year. The Tigers were one of four SEC teams that took part in the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships, winning a 4-1 match against then-No. 16 Washington and dropping a pair of contests to NC State and Ohio State. Carolyn Ansari and Yu Chen pace the Tigers, with each having won 23 singles matches this year. Entering their 13th all-time meeting, the Aggies have historically dominated Auburn in women’s tennis. The Maroon & White hold a 10-2 edge in the series and have won each of the last three contests.

PROMOTIONS

Friday evening’s match will feature the return of concessions to the Mitchell Tennis Center. Maui Wowi will be serving smoothies, in addition to other fan-favorite items on the second level of the facility towards the middle of the concourse. Fans are reminded that no outside food or beverages are permitted inside Texas A&M athletic facilities. All venues are cashless this season.

Fans are encouraged to stop at the marketing table inside the entrance to the Mitchell Tennis Center, where the first 50 fans can pick up free Adidas t-shirts and concession vouchers for a free soft pretzel, in addition to roster cards and more. After each Aggie women’s tennis match this season, select student-athletes will be made available for autographs inside the front entrance to the facility. Be sure to stick around to meet and greet the Aggies.

FOLLOW THE ACTION

General admission seating on a first-come, first-served basis is free for all spectators and Texas A&M students in the second-level grandstand of the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. Courtside seating is available for season ticket holders in the Springer Family Stadium Club. Parking is free for all patrons, with disabled parking available in Lot 100D near the entrance of the facility.

Friday’s match will be streamed live via Playsight. Fans are encouraged to click here to tune in. The Cracked Racquets team continues its season-long coverage of the league’s Friday matches with the SEC CrossCourt Cast, with Alex Gruskin calling the action from around the conference. Click the link here to access the Cracked Racquets broadcast. Additionally, live scoring for the top-10 SEC showdown will be available by clicking here.

For any additional questions and more information on the amenities available at the Mitchell Tennis Center, click the link here to be redirected to the Tennis Gameday Central page.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.