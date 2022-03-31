Mathews to leave championship trophies behind as ‘thank-you’ gesture

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M diver Kurtis Mathews wrapped up his collegiate career last week at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships and he pulled off a springboard double winning both the 1 meter and 3 meter competitions.

“Obviously I missed two years, one due to Covid and one due to my responsibilities with the Australian National Team so it’s almost been three years since I’ve even competed at the event and to come back and make two finals and obviously win those finals. It feels great!” said A&M senior diver Kurtis Mathews.

While Kurtis’ week in Atlanta ended well. It did not start off that way according to head coach Jay Lerew.

“It started off a little weird in that the first day of practice he couldn’t even move his neck and I went oh boy so our training staff and our masseuse worked his neck out and then he gets up there and just dominates it made it even better.,” said Lerew.

Kurtis is certainly leaving a lasting mark on Texas A&M, not just because of his diving talent, but because of his generousity and kindness. His two National Championship trophies will remain on campus, not in a trophy case, but on the desk of Coach Lerew and his academic advisor Kristi Mejias.

“That’s just a thank you for all the hard work that she has done for me and Jay has done for me in my career. You know we don’t get on the podium by ourselves. You can only win gold medals, silver medals or bronze medals when you have an army of support behind you. I really appreciate everyone who has helped me,” added Kurtis.

The Australian diver will now focus on his international career which cranks up in May with the 2022 World Diving Championships in Budapest, Hungry.

