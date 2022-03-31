Advertisement

Milam County man sentenced to 30 years for child sex crime

Patrick Michael Anness, 52
Patrick Michael Anness, 52(Milam County District Attorney's Office)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A Thorndale man has been sentenced to 30 years after pleading guilty to a first-degree felony for child sex crimes.

Patrick Michael Anness, 52, was charged with sexual performance by a child under 14. He must serve half of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole, according the Milam County District Attorney’s Office.

The court heard testimony from Special Agent Richard Rieger during the sentencing hearing and was the primary agent who investigated the case.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

