Mom sees her Aggie son play college basketball in person for the first time at NIT

(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK CITY, New York (KBTX) - Tuesday’s National Invitation Tournament semifinal game was a dream come true for Texas A&M men’s basketball player Hassan Diarra and his mother Kadija Kone. Diarra is a Queens, New York native who has watched basketball greats on the Madison Square Garden court as a kid. For Kone, it was her first time seeing her son play college basketball in person.

“I was so happy. I was a proud mom,” Kone said. “It was amazing.”

Before playing in the Big Apple, Kone watched all her son’s games through live streaming and talked to him before every game. Kone says she’s like his good luck charm.

“I talk to him, I pray for him. I pray for all of them, actually,” Kone said. “I’m like, make sure you tell the whole team I said good luck, to do the magic for me, so he loves that.”

Kone said Diarra has played basketball since he was ten years old and has always had a strong work ethic and drive. She said seeing her son play in Madison Square Garden wasn’t surprising at all. She knows Diarra’s talent will extend beyond college.

“I see him going to the NBA,” Kone said.

Until then, Kone said she’s excited to see her son play in the NIT championship Thursday against Xavier.

“He’s strong, and he believes what he does,” Kone said. “I think when you love what you do, you’re gonna do good on it. I wish him all the best and all of them.”

