Montgomery County man used dating apps to find women with children, according to sheriff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Epifanio Jimenez, 42, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child in Montgomery County. During this investigation, detectives also found he was on probation at the time of the incident for solicitation of a minor in Galveston County. This as well as messages on dating apps have led law enforcement to believe there are other survivors out there.

According to court documents, the survivor reported that Epifanio raped her in 2017 when she was 13 years old. In a press conference on Wednesday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office stated Epifanio met the survivor’s mother on a dating app.

“During the investigation, we discovered that Mr. Jimenez had targeted women with children through the dating apps and had asked to spend time with the children. He was using the alias profile ‘Harley’ on one of the dating apps,” Lt. Scott Spencer said.

Detectives found additional messages on dating apps indicating the conversations were focused on children.

Since the investigation started, other people have come forward providing messages and concerning evidence, Spencer said.

“Messages kind of alerted us to maybe some grooming happening, some enticing, so it was very alarming. Not your typical conversation when speaking to another adult to try to get comfortable with them. If you’re asking more questions about a child than you are about the person you’re interested in,” he said.

Now, the sheriff’s office wants people to be aware of concerns and contact them if you have any additional information on Jimenez. He is currently in Montgomery County jail on a $100,000 bond.

Kendra Dickson and Jayla Ginn are mothers in College Station who hear stories like this and become concerned for their friend who uses these apps.

“We personally have a friend who is on Tinder and we’re like, do not let them meet your kids and somebody needs to be with you when you go meet them no matter what. Do not bring your kids. I feel like your kids should not even be on your social media like on Tinder,” Dickson said

Dickson said it can be hard to trust men and anyone online today because of sex trafficking and abuse concerns. Ginn said if you do have an account like these, it’s best to be cautious when moving to in-person conversations. Her tips include keeping kids away and never being alone.

“Public places and just be cautious. I honestly think having your kids around them so soon is not a good idea,” Ginn said.

If you or someone you know believes they spoke with Jimenez or his alias “Harley”, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to contact them at 936-760-5800.

