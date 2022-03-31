No. 24 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Challenges Alabama in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 24 Texas A&M men’s tennis team challenges Alabama at 6 p.m. (CT) Friday at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. The Aggies enter the match at 17-9 on the season and 4-2 in league play while the Crimson Tide are 6-14 this spring and 0-6 in conference matches.

“We are very interested to see how our team responds to that big win last Sunday against Georgia,” head coach Steve Denton said. “Our spirits are definitely up from our last road trip. Alabama is very young, but a very capable and well-coached squad. We will need to be alert and energetic to come away with the victory. It is never easy in our conference as everyone has very good players. We should be in store for a fun one.”

The Maroon & White return to action after picking up a 4-3 victory over No. 8 Georgia and 6-1 triumph over UTSA Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center. In the A&M victory over the Bulldogs, A&M picked up four singles wins from courts three through six. A&M’s Giulio Perego earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors after claiming a last-match standing over No. 104 Trent Bryde to secure the team victory.

TEXAS A&M RANKINGS UPDATE

A&M’s Noah Schachter skyrocketed into 56th in the latest ITA singles rankings as he leads the team with four ranked wins, equaling the most ranked wins in a single season in Schachter’s collegiate career.

Austin Abbrat and Schachter continue to appear in the doubles rankings, the pair landed at No. 57 this week after posting a win against Issac Arevalo and Piotr Pawlak of Texas Tech. The Maroon & White duo have recorded a pair of ranked wins this season, highlighted by an 8-7 result against Finn Bass and Sven Lah of Baylor, currently ranked No. 19.

SCOUTING ALABAMA

The Tide are lead on the courts by No. 112 Filip Planinsek, the freshman from Hoce, Slovenia holds an 11-8 record on court one and has recorded a trio of ranked wins this year. Planinsek also paced the squad with 10 doubles wins on court one and ranked No. 44 alongside German Samofalov.

FOLLOW THE ACTION

Friday’s match will be streamed here with Cracked Racquet’s CrossCourt Cast available here. Live scoring for the match will be available here. UP NEXT The Aggies wrap up the weekend trip to the Yellow Hammer State on Sunday, April 3 at Auburn at noon (CT).

