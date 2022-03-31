Oscars incident brings attention to condition called alopecia areata

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After the 2022 Academy Awards, all anyone could talk about was how will Smith shockingly slapped Chris Rock. The slap occurred after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The joke took aim at Pinkett Smith’s bald head, and because of this incident, many people around the world learned about the condition that affects Pinkett Smith, alopecia areata.

Judy Williams, the Support and Education Director of the National Alopecia Areata Foundation (NAAF), joined First News at Four to explain more about this disease.

Alopecia areata is a common autoimmune skin disease, causing hair loss on the scalp, face, and sometimes on other areas of the body. It affects nearly seven million people in the United States and about 147 million people worldwide. Williams describes Alopecia areata as a disease that does not discriminate. It can be developed by people of all ages, both sexes, and all ethnic groups. Although, in women, it mostly affects African American and Hispanic women.

There are several different types of alopecia areata, with the most common being alopecia areata patchy which causes one or more coin-sized hairless patches on the scalp or other areas of the body.

While Alopecia areata does not cause physical pain, “it can be emotionally distressing, especially because alopecia is often misperceived as cosmetic and it’s paired with the fact that there’s no effective treatment or standard of care,” explained Williams.

Williams believes education is the key to being respectful of people with this disease.

For more information or support on alopecia areata visit the NAAF’s website.

