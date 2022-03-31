Professional Bull Rider talks upcoming PBR Boot Barn Classic in Aggieland

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the second time in as many years, the Professional Bull Rider’s (PBR) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour is coming back to College Station. It will return to Reed Arena on April 8 and 9 with the PBR Boot Barn Classic in Aggieland. Thor Hoefer II, one of the world’s top professional bull riders, joined First News at Four to discuss his bull riding career and the upcoming competition.

“It’s really an honor to be a part of the PBR, you know you’re part of the greatest bull riders that the world can assemble,” said Hoefer. “There’s going to be riders from Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, and the US all competing together in College Station and I’m just really blessed to be a part of it.”

Hoefer started at a young age, first riding sheep, then graduating to calves. He really got into riding bulls professionally at age 20.

“I would say one of my greatest blessings with it would be the camaraderie between the bull riders. There’s not many sports that, your competitors, are also some of your best friends, and you really strive for everybody to do good, you just want to do better, and that makes for some really good competition,” he said.

Get tickets for the PBR Boot Barn Classic here.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.