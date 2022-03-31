Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas hosting Starlight Affair this Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas (RMHC CTX) will host the 7th annual Starlight Affair on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Traditions Club in Bryan.

Proceeds from the event will be used to support RMHC CTX programs that care for Brazos Valley families with hospitalized children.

Tanner Williams, the Senior Development Manager of the Brazos Valley for RMHC CTX joined First News at Four to share more about the event.

The evening under the stars will feature signature cocktails and chef tastings from Bryan-College Station top restaurants. The night will begin with a cocktail reception that includes activities like a wine toss, silent auction, cigar rolling, a spirited live auction, and photos with Texas A&M mascot, Reveille. The evening will end with dessert, dancing, and live music from The Grooves. The Gig ‘Em Gang proudly serves as the honorary chair of the 2022 Starlight Affair.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas began supporting Brazos Valley families and children in 2015 with the launch of the Happy Wheels Cart program at three Bryan-College Station hospitals: CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital, CHI St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital, and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.

In 2016, a Ronald McDonald Family Room opened at CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital and the Healing Hearts program began supporting families who had tragically lost children. A second Family Room opened at CHI St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital in January 2018. These Family Rooms are open to families with hospitalized children under 21.

To purchase tickets or a sponsorship for the 7th Annual Starlight Affair, please visit https://rmhc-ctx.org/events/starlight-affair/.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.