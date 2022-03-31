Texas A&M Physics & Engineering Festival happening Saturday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Department of Physics & Astronomy at Texas A&M is gearing to host their Physics and Engineering festival once again. The festival will take place in person and online across multiple streaming platforms.

The event will kick off online on Saturday starting at 9:30 a.m. and in person festivities start at 11 a.m. You can view the schedule of the festival here.

This free event will feature over 200 hands-on science demonstrations, guest speakers and much more. To end the event the department will be doing a five-barrel death charge explosion which will launch 1,000 plastic balls several feet in the air.

The event will take place in the Mitchell Physics Building on Texas A&M’s campus. If you can’t attend online you can watch the festival on the department’s Youtube or TikTok.

