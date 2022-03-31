Three Aggies Earn NCEA All-America Honors

FORT WORTH, Texas – Texas A&M equestrian standouts MacKenzie Chapman, Emmy-Lu Marsh and Hanna Olaussen earned national Collegiate Equestrian Association Ariat All-America honors, the NCEA Selection Committee announced Thursday.

Chapman earned second team honors in Horsemanship, while Marsh was named to the second team in Reining. Olaussen was awarded honorable mention recognition in Horsemanship.

The graduate student led the Aggies in Horsemanship with a 10-2-2 record, including two Most Outstanding Performer honors. Chapman started the season at 7-0 and ended the year 3-1-1 in her last five appearances. She earned her first MOP recognition after defeating Georgia’s Leah Anderson with Cowboy, 76.5-72.5, at home. The Bellevue, Michigan, native, earned her second MOP at the SEC Championships in the final against Auburn’s Taylor Searles on Garth with a score of 229.5-220.

Marsh compiled an 8-4-2 record in Reining, including a seven meet undefeated stretch from November 18 to March 12 going 5-0-2. The junior earned three MOP accolades, including a school record ride of 78 in the season opener. A Tallulah, Louisiana, native, Marsh earned her second MOP after defeating Georgia’s Jax Bound, 73-72.5, on Slash in Bishop, Georgia, and her third MOP came in the SEC Championship final when she outscored Auburn’s Terri June Granger, 216-214, also on Slash.

In her rookie season, Olaussen recorded an 8-4-2 record in Horsemanship. Most notably, the San Antonio, native, registered a 7-1 record stretching from October 29 to March 5, which included one MOP at Georgia after edging Grace Himes, 79-78, on Clyde.

Texas A&M opens NCEA Championship as the No. 3 seed against No. 6 Baylor on Thursday, April 14 at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Florida.

