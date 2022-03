BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blinn College is celebrating its 139th birthday.

The college looks a lot different now than it did in 1883. But one thing that hasn’t changed in the school’s commitment to helping their students achieve their educational goals.

Today is #Blinn's 139th birthday! Our first students could never have imagined the innovative technology and resources... Posted by Blinn College on Monday, March 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.