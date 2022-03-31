Ukrainians remain defiant as the world awaits Russia’s next move

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KBTX) - Moscow has pledged to scale back its attacks in Ukraine, but that statement is being met with skepticism. KBTX Chief Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren joined First News at Four to speak about the war and her recent visit to Ukraine.

Van Susteren admitted no one really knows what Russia is up to.

She said, “clearly the troops are moving away from Kyiv, but is that because they are retreating or because they are repositioning or changing their strategy?”

Among those who believe they are repositioning is the NATO Secretary General.

While people aren’t necessarily optimistic, there is good news in this according to Van Susteren.

“It does indicate, though, that the Russian forces have been unsuccessful to seize Kyiv. They thought they were going to seize Kyiv in about three days. Well, that was beginning February 24th and Ukraine has put up a robust defense of that city,” said Van Susteren.

On her trip to Poland and Ukraine, Van Susteren says she was struck by the strength of the Ukrainian people.

“You see the incredible amount of pride in these Ukrainians and they’re very determined, which is one of the problems the Russians are having is they are up against people who are very much inspired and very much they’re ready to lay down their life for Ukraine,” she explained.

