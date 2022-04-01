28 College Station ISD student-athletes compete in Special Olympics
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD was ready to compete as they sent 28 student-athletes to the Special Olympics Area 6 Spring Games.
The students competed in track & field, cycling and tennis events. It was their first time back since 2019 when it was canceled for COVID-19.
Track & Field coaches Randi Daniel and Mark Hollis with cycling coach Sondra White worked with the students to prepare them for the events.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.