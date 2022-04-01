Advertisement

28 College Station ISD student-athletes compete in Special Olympics

The students competed in track & field, cycling and tennis events.
The students competed in track & field, cycling and tennis events.(College Station ISD)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD was ready to compete as they sent 28 student-athletes to the Special Olympics Area 6 Spring Games.

The students competed in track & field, cycling and tennis events. It was their first time back since 2019 when it was canceled for COVID-19.

Track & Field coaches Randi Daniel and Mark Hollis with cycling coach Sondra White worked with the students to prepare them for the events.

College Station ISD had 28 student-athletes compete in the Special Olympics Area 6 Spring Games. Athletes from all over...

Posted by College Station I.S.D. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station and Bryan police officers were on the scene Thursday night in the parking lot...
Police identify body found inside car parked near Bryan fast-food restaurant
According to court documents, the survivor reported that Epifanio raped her in 2017 when she...
Montgomery County man used dating apps to find women with children, according to sheriff
Highway 6 lanes shut down after truck hits power lines
Highway 6 lanes reopen after downed telecommunications lines, power restored
The Houston-based company has owned the property on University Drive at Glenhaven since 2013
Site owned by Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen now available for ground lease
Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet in Fort Worth gifted the cherry red 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT All...
Teen who went viral after beating tornado in pickup truck gets new Chevrolet Silverado

Latest News

physics interview
Physics professor gives demonstration to preview 2022 Physics and Engineering Festival
St. Joseph Health flag raising ceremony
St. Joseph Health honors organ donors, families with flag raising ceremony
Pet of The Week - Sugar
Pet of The Week - Sugar
Chilifest kicked off Friday near Snook.
Chilifest returns for 29th country music concert weekend