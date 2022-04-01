28 College Station ISD student-athletes compete in Special Olympics

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD was ready to compete as they sent 28 student-athletes to the Special Olympics Area 6 Spring Games.

The students competed in track & field, cycling and tennis events. It was their first time back since 2019 when it was canceled for COVID-19.

Track & Field coaches Randi Daniel and Mark Hollis with cycling coach Sondra White worked with the students to prepare them for the events.

College Station ISD had 28 student-athletes compete in the Special Olympics Area 6 Spring Games. Athletes from all over... Posted by College Station I.S.D. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

