Aggie Track & Field Hosts No. 1 Texas in Dual Meet

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams host Texas on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

In the Rankings

Texas A&M enters the weekend ranked No. 3 in the men’s United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association national rankings and No. 4 in the women’s poll. The Longhorns are No. 1 on both the men’s and women’s sides. The Aggie men’s team is No. 2 in the South Central regional rankings and the women’s team is No. 3.

Last Time Out

The Aggies competed at the 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays setting 14 Texas A&M all-time top 12 performances and winning four events. The women’s sprint medley relay highlighted the meet on the track winning with a collegiate record time of 3:38.93. The Aggie quartet of Tierra Robinson-Jones, Laila Owens, Charokee Young and Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete bested the previous record of 3:39.04, held by Texas A&M’s Diamond Spaulding, Brenessa Thompson, Jaevin Reed and Jazmine Fray.

Lamara Distin shined in the field events winning the women’s high jump with an NCAA-leading clearance of 6-5/1.96m. The jump broke the school record and set the Jamaican national record. The sophomore became the fifth best collegian all-time and met the world championship qualifying mark. For her efforts, she was named the Southeastern Conference Women’s Co-Field Athlete of the Week.

This Time Last Season

A&M fell to Texas, 113-90, in the men’s meet and, 125-78, in the women’s competition. Texas A&M recorded 18 personal bests and six all-time Aggie top 12 marks. The Maroon & White came away with 12 event titles, including a sweep of the 4x400m relays. Most notably, freshman Athing Mu won the 1,500m with an NCAA-leading time and school record at 4:16.06.

How to Score

The dual meet is scored 5, 3, 2, 1, in individual events and 5, 3 in relay events. Only two individual entries per institution can score and only one relay per school can score.

How to Follow

Saturday’s competition is slated to begin with field events at 1 p.m., while the gun goes off for track events at 4:30 p.m. General admission to the meet starts at $7 for adults and $4 for youth. Tickets can be purchased at 12thman.com/tracktickets or at the E.B. Cushing stadium ticket office. Those unable to attend can follow the live results provided by flashresults.com, as well as the live stream beginning at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN + here.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Pat Henry

on the meet…

“I think it’s good for our sport, the state of Texas and for both institutions. Somebody is going to win and someone is going to lose. There isn’t an event in the competition that is poor. Just looking at the entries there is only about one or two events where there are four athletes entered. A lot of the events have about 8-12 athletes entered. With only two athletes from each team able to score and one relay from each team, it’s set up to be a competitive meet.”

Sophomore Mid-Distance Runner Brandon Miller

on the 4x400m rivalry…

“It’s gonna be a great race. You could have a 3:05 team against a 2:59 team. When you get into a meet like this, it’s gonna be competitive just because we’re rivals. Nobody wants to lose to their rival. You see it in every sport. Everybody brings their A-game, especially when its ‘mano a mano’ against the biggest rival they’ve ever had. So I expect that it’s gonna be a great race. The 4x4 brings bragging rights so we’re not gonna try to lose.”

Sophomore Sprinter Charokee Young

on home crowd advantage…

“Every time we compete here we have a huge turnout. I think we have one of the best fan bases here at Texas A&M. The crowd gives us a different spirit. I feel welcomed and excited every time I step onto the track. I’m looking forward to seeing everybody out there...when it’s Texas A&M against Texas, you know everybody is going to be out there to see what goes down.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.