Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Sugar

She’s calm and cuddly, and sweet enough to eat!
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sugar is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for April 1, 2022. She’s a Hound/Mix.

Sugar is an absolute sweetheart, no pun intended, who made everyone at KBTX say “awww” when she arrived at the station. And who can resist those big, floppy ears!

Watch the video above to learn more about her.

Sugar is microchipped and fully vaccinated. That means she’s ready to go home with you. She’ll be at the shelter from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m on Saturday. You can fill out an adoption form here.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station and Bryan police officers were on the scene Thursday night in the parking lot...
Police identify body found inside car parked near Bryan fast-food restaurant
According to court documents, the survivor reported that Epifanio raped her in 2017 when she...
Montgomery County man used dating apps to find women with children, according to sheriff
Highway 6 lanes shut down after truck hits power lines
Highway 6 lanes reopen after downed telecommunications lines, power restored
The Houston-based company has owned the property on University Drive at Glenhaven since 2013
Site owned by Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen now available for ground lease
Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet in Fort Worth gifted the cherry red 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT All...
Teen who went viral after beating tornado in pickup truck gets new Chevrolet Silverado

Latest News

Friday Evening Weather Update 4/1
Friday Evening Weather Update 4/1
Gabriel Hall
College Station man’s capital murder case will not be reheard
physics interview
Physics professor gives demonstration to preview 2022 Physics and Engineering Festival
St. Joseph Health flag raising ceremony
St. Joseph Health honors organ donors, families with flag raising ceremony