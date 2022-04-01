Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Sugar

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sugar is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for April 1, 2022. She’s a Hound/Mix.

Sugar is an absolute sweetheart, no pun intended, who made everyone at KBTX say “awww” when she arrived at the station. And who can resist those big, floppy ears!

Watch the video above to learn more about her.

Sugar is microchipped and fully vaccinated. That means she’s ready to go home with you. She’ll be at the shelter from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m on Saturday. You can fill out an adoption form here.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.