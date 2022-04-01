Advertisement

Aggies Continue Spring Slate with Match at Texas State

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies head south on Texas State Highway 21 for Saturday’s exhibition match against the Texas State Bobcats. First kick at Bobcat Soccer Complex is slated for 2 p.m.

This spring, the Maroon & White have yielded just one goal in 300 minutes of action, outscoring opponents 16-1. Most recently, the Aggies dispatched of the Baylor Bears, 3-1.

Laney Carroll and Quinn Cornog lead a diverse offensive attack, which has seen 11 different players score goals in 300 minutes. Carroll and Cornog have three goals apiece and Kate Colvin has chipped in with two.Fans have an opportunity to watch the entire squad slated to participate this fall with 17 returning letter winners and all five newcomers enrolling in January to take part in the spring practice sessions.

The Bobcats are under the tutelage of a new coach, with Steve Holeman named to the post on February 9.

Despite the proximity, the teams have only met on four occasions in the regular-season or postseason. Last March, the Aggies topped Texas State, 3-0, as part of the elongated 2020 season, which bled into spring 2021.

This marks the fourth of five spring playing dates for the Aggies and their final road trip on the slate. The Maroon & White wrap up the schedule on Saturday, April 9 with a 6 pm match against Louisiana-Monroe.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station and Bryan police officers were on the scene Thursday night in the parking lot...
Police identify body found inside car parked near Bryan fast-food restaurant
According to court documents, the survivor reported that Epifanio raped her in 2017 when she...
Montgomery County man used dating apps to find women with children, according to sheriff
Highway 6 lanes shut down after truck hits power lines
Highway 6 lanes reopen after downed telecommunications lines, power restored
The Houston-based company has owned the property on University Drive at Glenhaven since 2013
Site owned by Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen now available for ground lease
Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet in Fort Worth gifted the cherry red 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT All...
Teen who went viral after beating tornado in pickup truck gets new Chevrolet Silverado

Latest News

Aggie Track & Field Hosts No. 1 Texas in Dual Meet
Texas A&M Athletics Hosts NIL Panel on April 9
Texas A&M men's basketball team will face Xavier in NIT Championship game
Aggies denied NIT Championship following 73-72 loss to Xavier
Aggies to begin 3 game series against Alabama Friday