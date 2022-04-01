Aggies Continue Spring Slate with Match at Texas State

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies head south on Texas State Highway 21 for Saturday’s exhibition match against the Texas State Bobcats. First kick at Bobcat Soccer Complex is slated for 2 p.m.

This spring, the Maroon & White have yielded just one goal in 300 minutes of action, outscoring opponents 16-1. Most recently, the Aggies dispatched of the Baylor Bears, 3-1.

Laney Carroll and Quinn Cornog lead a diverse offensive attack, which has seen 11 different players score goals in 300 minutes. Carroll and Cornog have three goals apiece and Kate Colvin has chipped in with two.Fans have an opportunity to watch the entire squad slated to participate this fall with 17 returning letter winners and all five newcomers enrolling in January to take part in the spring practice sessions.

The Bobcats are under the tutelage of a new coach, with Steve Holeman named to the post on February 9.

Despite the proximity, the teams have only met on four occasions in the regular-season or postseason. Last March, the Aggies topped Texas State, 3-0, as part of the elongated 2020 season, which bled into spring 2021.

This marks the fourth of five spring playing dates for the Aggies and their final road trip on the slate. The Maroon & White wrap up the schedule on Saturday, April 9 with a 6 pm match against Louisiana-Monroe.

