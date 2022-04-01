Another gorgeous weekend with yet another severe potential to start the week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It won’t be for all, but we’ll once again start next week with a risk for severe weather.

Our next upper level low pressure system swings across the state Monday. Ahead of that, gulf moisture will get pulled in and a humid feel returns by Sunday. In a similar setup to these past couple systems, the right ingredients will be in place for some severe storms along and east of I-35 Monday into Monday night, including portions of the Brazos Valley.

We'll be eyeing PinPoint Radar Monday afternoon into the evening for isolated severe weather. All hazards are possible at the moment. (KBTX)

Timing : This looks to be another late afternoon / evening event, with the possibility of some storms continuing into the overnight hours / early Tuesday.

With plenty of moisture and low-level spin, the isolated tornado potential will need to be monitored, but hail potential may be tempered a bit by lack of overall available energy. It is early still, but something that will need to be fine tuned in the coming days. Like many events, not all of us will see severe weather, but the threat appears high enough this early out to warrant watching.

For now, this is a “day to watch”, with finer details to come over the course of the weekend, and nailed down by the start of next week. Stay tuned here and on your PinPoint Weather App for more info, and enjoy the weekend!

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.