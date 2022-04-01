Advertisement

Another gorgeous weekend with yet another severe potential to start the week

All hazards possible by late Monday afternoon, isolated coverage
By Max Crawford
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It won’t be for all, but we’ll once again start next week with a risk for severe weather.

Our next upper level low pressure system swings across the state Monday. Ahead of that, gulf moisture will get pulled in and a humid feel returns by Sunday. In a similar setup to these past couple systems, the right ingredients will be in place for some severe storms along and east of I-35 Monday into Monday night, including portions of the Brazos Valley.

We'll be eyeing PinPoint Radar Monday afternoon into the evening for isolated severe weather....
We'll be eyeing PinPoint Radar Monday afternoon into the evening for isolated severe weather. All hazards are possible at the moment.(KBTX)

Timing: This looks to be another late afternoon / evening event, with the possibility of some storms continuing into the overnight hours / early Tuesday.

With plenty of moisture and low-level spin, the isolated tornado potential will need to be monitored, but hail potential may be tempered a bit by lack of overall available energy. It is early still, but something that will need to be fine tuned in the coming days. Like many events, not all of us will see severe weather, but the threat appears high enough this early out to warrant watching.

For now, this is a “day to watch”, with finer details to come over the course of the weekend, and nailed down by the start of next week. Stay tuned here and on your PinPoint Weather App for more info, and enjoy the weekend!

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station and Bryan police officers were on the scene Thursday night in the parking lot...
Police identify body found inside car parked near Bryan fast-food restaurant
According to court documents, the survivor reported that Epifanio raped her in 2017 when she...
Montgomery County man used dating apps to find women with children, according to sheriff
Highway 6 lanes shut down after truck hits power lines
Highway 6 lanes reopen after downed telecommunications lines, power restored
The Houston-based company has owned the property on University Drive at Glenhaven since 2013
Site owned by Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen now available for ground lease
Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet in Fort Worth gifted the cherry red 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT All...
Teen who went viral after beating tornado in pickup truck gets new Chevrolet Silverado

Latest News

4/1
Friday PinPoint Forecast 4/1
Thursday Evening Weather Update 3/31
Thursday Evening Weather Update 3/31
3/31
Thursday PinPoint Forecast 3/31
Wednesday Night Weather Update 3/30
Wednesday Night Weather Update 3/30