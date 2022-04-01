Authorities searching for missing Brenham teen

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday, March 28.

Makayla Kyle Moerbe was last seen in the 1800 block of S. Market Street in Brenham around 8:15 p.m.

The teen was wearing black shorts, a gray and white hoodie and white Crocs. Authorities say they believe Makayla is still in the Brenham or Washington County area.

Anyone with information should contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 979-277-7373.

