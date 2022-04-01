BCS impact on Ukraine aid and refugee crisis proves successful but difficult, according to those on ground

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fighting in Ukraine has been going on for over a month, but many people have found ways to contribute to efforts even from Bryan and College Station.

Jerry Fox, COO of First Financial Bank, and Kent Dale, a Cattle Rancher, have worked with an organization called Project for Humanitarian Aid. Over the years, they have traveled to Ukraine supporting struggling youth and orphanages in the country many times. Fox recently returned from Ukraine and said it was different than previous trips.

“It was a very heartbreaking trip in a lot of ways. I’ve made probably a dozen trips over there before and they have never been for a purpose like this,” he said.

Fox used this trip to take money to those helping on the ground in Ukraine and determine the biggest needs.

Fox and Dale spoke with Dima Grischuk on Thursday over video call. Dima is a volunteer on the ground in Ukraine who works to help transport aid and refugees all over the country as it is under attack.

“We drove through Kharkiv, a lot of damages, a lot of damages. I [took] a couple of pictures which just broke my heart. This is not military bases. This is not the military places or government places. This is just a place where people used to live,” Dima said.

Kent has seen the areas he and his wife visited many times now turned to rubble.

“It breaks your heart, not just for the architecture, but also for the people that have lived there, raised families there and have the same hopes and dreams as we do,” he said.

Dima and his team of over 30 drivers called the Volunteer Brothers travel up to ten hours a day, sometimes into the most dangerous areas.

As he works to help in Ukraine, Dima’s wife and children found refuge in Croatia. She is working to help get supplies to Dima, like medicine and bullet proof vests, but there is no easy way to do it. Dima said he can not believe this is his life now.

“I just came to the understanding, to realize this piece [of life] is a reality. But my life before becomes more and more like a dream,” Dima said.

In order to continue transports and the work they do, Dima said they rely heavily on donations. Program for Humanitarian Aid has a fund set up at the A&M Church of Christ.

“Anyone that wants to help with our effort, A&M Church of Christ, our home church, we have a fund that is set up that is designated for Ukraine aid and 100% of that is going to Ukraine to help Dima and his team of drivers,” Kent said.

This fund is making a large difference for Dima and his team.

“I really appreciate A&M Church, by the way, for you managing our funds right now. And you are a great partner of our relief program here and so I really appreciate what you’re doing for us,” he said.

If a donation isn’t possible, Dima just asked that the world continue paying attention to the situation in Ukraine and to stay informed.

Fox said his fear is that even if the fighting were to stop, the damage has been done and could take decades to rebuild.

